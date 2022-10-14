Russian airline Aeroflot receives bomb threat, investigation underway at Delhi IGI airport

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Russian airline Aeroflot flight SU 232 received a bomb threat on Thursday while the plane was enroute to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) airport.

"Our investigation is underway at the airport, all the passengers and their luggage are being checked and the SOPs are followed, the aircraft is currently in the isolation bay," an official investigation team told ANI.

"Threat was received by electronic medium this time," he added.

Aeroflot SU 232 departed from Moscow on time and landed at Delhi airport around 3:20 am on Friday.

"There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29," an official said.

"All passengers and crew members were de-boarded. The flight is being checked and investigation is underway," Delhi Police said.

Nothing serious has been found so far, further investigation is on.

Earlier, on September 10 also, a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight was received at the airport after that security agencies were alerted.

"We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London would be blown up," Delhi Police sources had said. (ANI)