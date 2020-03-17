Russian delegation led by Deputy PM Yury Trutnev cancels visit to India

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): A Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev has cancelled their visit to India due to coronavirus outbreak, diplomatic sources told ANI on Tuesday.

"The meeting was expected to be held in March," the sources added.

The dignitary had last year visited India to discuss potential areas of cooperation in Russia's Far East Region, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September.

Russian President has also invited Prime Minister Modi as a chief guest for the massive Victory Day celebrations in May this year which would also provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in the bilateral ties shared between the two countries and discuss ways to further bolster the special strategic partnership. (ANI)

