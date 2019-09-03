Russian Far East has enormous potential to boost beneficial ties: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Russian Far East region has enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Russia, Modi said that strong bilateral partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and peaceful uses of space.

The Prime Minister said that he will be visiting Vladivostok in Russia on September 4 and 5. It will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Far East Region of Russia.

Modi said he will participate as the chief guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and hold the 20th India-Russia annual summit with him.

"I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," he said.

"My visit to Far East Region of Russia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, underlines the desire on both sides to diversify and further strengthen the bonds of our robust bilateral relations," he added.

Modi said the Eastern Economic Forum focuses on the development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region and "presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in this region."

The Prime Minister said that India and Russia enjoy excellent relations based on the strong foundation of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

"Both countries cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and peaceful uses of space. We have robust and growing trade and investment relations."

"Our strong partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multipolar world and the two countries closely cooperate towards this end in regional and multilateral fora," said Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said that he looked forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum and interacting with Indian industry and business representatives participating in it. (ANI)