Russian nationals death: Odisha crime branch steps up probe, visits Rayagada hotel with forensic experts

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], December 31 (ANI): The CID Crime Branch of Odisha Police stepped up the investigation of the death of two Russian nationals including a prominent lawmaker, in Rayagada.

A team of the Crime Branch along with the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts visited Sai International Hotel in Rayagada where the Russian nationals were found dead. The team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kant Mahanta.

Russian national Pavel Antov died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24. Another Russian national Vladimir Bidenov had earlier died "due to heart attack", Odisha Police said, citing the post-mortem report.

The team inspected the place where the body of Pavel Antov was found lying. The entire area was thoroughly examined with the assistance of forensic experts. The details of the spot map were drawn mentioning all relevant references to the spot. A pair of slippers said to be of deceased Pavel Antov was recovered from the spot.



The investigating team searched for evidence from room no. 203 where Vladimir and Pavel were staying on December 21. It collected all the evidence including slippers and latent fingerprints from glass and other surfaces.

The team also searched thoroughly for evidence in room no. 309 where Pavel Antov was staying alone from December 22 night. Fingerprints found on the materials like glass and water bottles were collected.

The Crime Branch team also discussed with the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rayagada, IIC Rayagada town police station about the evidence gathered by the local police during their spot visit on the date of the incident.



Odisha police said CID-Crime Branch has been cross-checking the information collected from their co-travellers Pansasenko Natalia and Turov Mikhail. They were further examined at CID-CB headquarters at Cuttack. Their statements were video recorded through an interpreter.

"Both the Russian tourists are fully cooperating with the inquiry," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Odisha Police said the new team is entrusted with the responsibility of visiting the spot, examining the witnesses and identifying and collecting evidence from the spot and local police and taking follow-up action.

The team further examined their interpreter Jitendra Singh and tried to ascertain the veracity of the chain of events.

The CID-Crime Branch team also collected copies of documents regarding their travel in India.

The travel itinerary of the Russian nationals and their booking at different hotels, airlines and travel companies are being verified.

Efforts are being made to collect the medical health records of the deceased.

The crime branch team will visit the cremation spot and examine and then could talk to doctors who have done the post-mortem of both Russian tourists.

According to the CID-Crime Branch, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the Russian nationals were on a trip to the tribal region of Odisha. (ANI)

