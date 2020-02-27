Russian Senator meets BJP leaders in national capital, discuss on global inter-party contacts conference

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Russian Senator Andrei Klimov met senior BJP leaders here on Thursday and discussed holding a conference on international inter-party contacts during summits of BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) later this year.

Klimov, Deputy Chair of Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, told ANI, "We agreed to hold a conference on international inter-party contacts during summits of BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation."

This year the summit of the SCO will take place in Russia in 2020, and the Urals city of Chelyabinsk is seen as a likely venue.

Last year, the summit took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14.

The next year's summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will take place in Russia in 2020, and the Urals city of Chelyabinsk is seen as a likely venue, the organization's Deputy Secretary-General Nurlan Akkoshkarov said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India, this year, will host a BRICS Digital Health Summit on innovative solutions to a healthy lifestyle that will seek to integrate digital technology with healthcare informatics and diagnostics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcements during last year's summit that was held in Brazil. (ANI)

