Russian women offered 'pind daan' in Bihar's Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Six Russian women have offered 'pinda daan', at Bihar's Gaya city for the salvation of their ancestors' soul.

The foreign women performed rituals in the Falgu river located in Devghat area of Gaya city on Thursday morning.

'Pinda daan' is a Hindu ritual to offer prayers to the departed soul for its peace and salvation.

Speaking to media, priest Loknath Gaur, who helped Russian women to perform the ritual said, "The women who have come here stay in different regions of Russia. After performing the pooja they told me that they are feeling happy and peaceful from inside."

One of the Russian women said, "I am happy that I have taken part in the ritual which is for ancestors. I am glad that I am staying here. I am also feeling very peaceful inside."

People offer 'pinda daan' to their deceased ancestors to pray for their souls. As per beliefs, it is required to make the souls of the dead happy during the 'shradh' period to seek their blessings. (ANI)

