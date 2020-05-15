Rytu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme to benefit 49,43,590 farmer families, says Andhra Agriculture Minister

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Friday said that 'Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan' scheme will benefit 49,43,590 farmer families in the state.

Addressing media persons after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first instalment of funds for the scheme this noon, Kannababu said: "The CM has ordered to extend the scheme to every eligible farmer."

"Any farmer who is eligible and is not covered can apply even now. This scheme is intended for the handholding of farmers at the time of Kharif and rabi seasons."

The minister further said the government has procured Rs 1,500 crore worth agri-produces this year. Arrangements have been made for buying 500 tonnes of sweet orange. The CM will inaugurate Rytu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) on May 30.

Kannababu also slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising the government on the procurement of agri-produces.

"NCBN and TDP leaders are not getting into the field, but organising zoom meetings and doing false propaganda about the government. Though the public taught him a lesson, the NCBN is still trying to cheat people. Naidu had promised loan waiver, but could not do so. People didn't believe him in the past nor will believe him in the future," he said. (ANI)

