S Jaishankar flags off first batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday flagged-off the first batch of pilgrims for this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

While addressing a gathering on this occasion, Union Minister Jaishankar also thanked the government of China for promoting people to people exchange through their support of this yatra.

"I would like to recognise the support extended by the Government of China in organising the yatra, it's an important step towards promoting people to people exchanges," said Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the annual Yatra via two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Thousands of devotees participate in the Yatra through a treacherous route that crosses territorial boundaries of India, Nepal and China.

According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand while 10 other batches will go via the Nathula route to Sikkim. Each batch comprises 50 people.

While the Liplekh route passes through a very mountainous area, the fully motorable Nathu La route that opened a few years ago requires minimum walking and will, therefore, help senior citizens participating in the yatra. (ANI)