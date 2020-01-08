Saba Karim's son detained after car hits woman pedestrian

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Former cricketer Saba Karim's son, Fidel Saba was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a woman pedestrian with his car while trying to overtake a vehicle in Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning near Kemps corner in Peddar road area where the car being driven by Fidel allegedly went into another lane while overtaking another vehicle and hit a woman who was crossing the road.

The 24-year-old woman received head injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Gamdevi police registered a case in this regard under IPC sections 279 and 338.

Fidel was detained after the accident and was later released on bail. (ANI)