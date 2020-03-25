Sabarimala Temple festival cancelled in view of nationwide lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): In view of the countrywide lockdown, Sabarimala Temple festival which was scheduled to begin on March 29 has been cancelled.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has also decided to cancel all festivals in other temples of Kerala that comes under the Board.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

