Sabarimala temple issue: Activist Rahul Easwar urges feminists not to create ruckus during Mandala Pooja

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): As the Sabarimala shrine opened today for the Mandala Pooja, activist Rahul Easwar urged feminist groups not to create ruckus in the evening even as he welcomed the Supreme Court's latest order that no protection will be given to women inside the holy shrine.

"This year we hope Mandala puja will be peaceful. We request all the feminist groups to not come and create an issue. No devotee should do politics on the same. Supreme Court's order is a welcome move," he said while speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram.

"It is a very sensitive issue. One should wait for the final verdict of the Supreme Court. We will explore the legal technicalities if the verdict will not be in our favour," he added.

The apex court on Friday passed an order allowing women of all ages to continue visiting the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala but stated that the women taking up the pilgrimage will not be given police protection. (ANI)