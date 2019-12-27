Sabarimala Temple revenue crosses Rs 156 crore

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The revenue of Sabarimala Temple during this pilgrimage season has exceeded Rs 156 crore, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu said.

The revenues will increase even more when the coins are counted, Vasu said. Revenue for the same period last year was Rs 105 crore.

TDB earned the highest revenue from the sale of 'Aravana' at Rs 67.77 crore. It was Rs 41 crore last year.

The 'appam' sales fetched the Board a revenue of Rs 9.86 crore compared to Rs 3.88 crore last year. Total money offering has crossed Rs 53.14 crore, which was Rs 42.33 crore last year.

From 'archana', the revenue stood at Rs 9.17 lakh and from 'Panchamrutam', the TDB earned Rs 26 lakh. (ANI)

