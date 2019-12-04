Sabarimala temple: SC to hear plea seeking directions to Kerala govt to provide safe passage to women next week

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a plea seeking directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into Sabarimala temple.

The plea has been filed by Fathima A S.

In September last year, the Supreme Court allowed the women of menstruating ages to enter and offer prayers at the shrine.

Subsequently, a series of review petitions were filed challenging the order of the court. The petitioners asserted that the deity is a celibate and centuries-old beliefs should not be disturbed by the entry of menstruating women worshippers.

The top court had last month referred these review petitions to a larger seven-judge bench. Despite the court not ordering a stay on the entry of women, the Kerala Police refused to give protection to any woman. (ANI)