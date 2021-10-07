'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' core of PM Modi's politics: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for two decades in public office, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is the core of PM Modi's politics.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said that during his tenure as elected head, Prime Minister Modi in his political career worked with the spirit of a chief servant, rather than a Chief Minister or Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy.

"From the very first day, with the basic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, he also served the society and worked to take the development to the last person. Perhaps, that is why on his first address to the Parliament, he had said that his government will be for the poor, for the underprivileged, and for the backward sections of society," he said.



"In the last seven years as Prime Minister and 13 years as Chief Minister, Narendra Modi has completed 20 years as elected head with the spirit of good governance, and dedication. I also want to note that he has hardly taken a day's leave in these 20 years, nor has he moved away from the spirit of service even for a day. He remained devoted to the nation and continued to serve the poor," noted Thakur.

Taking a dig at the Opposition's allegations of corruption in the PM-Modi-led government, Thakur said despite accusations, the Prime Minister just looked ahead and concentrated on his work.

"Till date, no one could stop him. As his work grew, under his leadership, the pace of the country also progressed and the country's honour and respect also increased," he added.

The Minister added that with the festival of Diwali approaching, Prime Minister Modi will spend the day with army personnel on the border. (ANI)

