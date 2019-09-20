SAC decides to reschedule J-K Investment Summit to 2020

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Thursday decided that Jammu and Kashmir Investor Summit should be rescheduled to 2020 in consultation with the Center in order to give the Industries and Commerce Department reasonable time for making necessary preparations to secure robust participation of the investors in the summit.

The decision was taken after the SAC which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik reviewed the preparedness for holding the J-K Investor Summit which was earlier scheduled to be held from October 12-14 this year.



The SAC decided that the new dates for holding the Investor Summit will be finalised in consultation with the Center keeping in view the policy work completion, logistics including a schedule of roadshows, climatic conditions, the schedule of Parliament for both winter session and the budget session, major national and international events and major festivals etc.



The decision has also been taken to allow completion of all policy revisions by the state and the Central government, further deliberations with prospective investors and other logistics related to the event.



The SAC was also informed that the schedule for organising the roadshows across major cities has been drawn up. It directed the Industries and Commerce department to continue the preparation work in full swing and take all required measures to make the event a success. (ANI)

