Sach Pass in Chamba covered in snow after receiving fresh snowfall

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Sach Pass in Chamba got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving fresh snowfall on Friday.

According to the Mangal Chand Manepa, Regional Manager, Keylong, Lahaul Spiti, "Keeping in view of the fresh snowfall on Saach pass Himachal Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC), Keylong will stop it's 'Killar-Chamba' bus service from tomorrow onwards."



Manmohan Singh, Director Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh, said that the temperature in Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti distrctsi have reached sub-zero level.

"The temperature has declined by 4 to 5 degree Celsius in the region. The higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts are in sub-zero," Manmohan Singh said.

However, Local weather department did not forecast snow or rain for next five days in the region. (ANI)

