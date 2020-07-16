Sachin Pilot camp's plea in Rajasthan HC against disqualification notice deferred

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 16 (ANI): The petition, filed by former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs of his faction, challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the state Assembly Speaker was on Thursday deferred by the Rajasthan High Court.

Abhay Kumar Bhandari, who appeared before the High Court for state Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi, said that the matter was deferred by the court after the MLAs sought time to make some amendments in their plea.

"Time has been sought by the petitioner to amend their petition. The court has given them time. Next hearing will be held when they will file the amended petition," Bhandari said while speaking to reports here.

Pilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The development comes after Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

