On Thursday, two people died while one was left injured when terrorists fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.
On Thursday, two people died while one was left injured when terrorists fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:23 IST

Jaipur/ Shopian (Rajasthan/J-K) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.
Pilot claimed that one of the deceased was a truck driver from Alwar district who was carrying milk for the Army in Shopian.
"It is sad to see that the truck driver of Rajasthan's Alwar district who was carrying milk for the Army in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, died in the terrorist attack. I strongly condemn it. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The central government should ensure the safety of the people in Kashmir," he tweeted.
On Thursday, two people died while one was left injured when terrorists fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian.
Meanwhile, truck drivers have also expressed their concern over the terrorist attacks and demanded the government to ensure their safety.
Mohan Ram, a truck driver who hails from Rajasthan's Jodhpur said that he comes to Jammu and Kashmir to earn money.
"Drivers are being killed. We are poor people why we are being targeted. We come here to earn money. Trucks are also being set ablaze," he told ANI.
Another driver said that the government should ensure safety as it has become a big problem for them.
Earlier, a truck driver from Rajasthan was also killed by terrorists in Shopian on October 14. A worker from Chhattisgarh was killed in Pulwama on October 16. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:25 IST

Athawale demands 1 Cabinet, 1 state minister berth in Maharashtra

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale, whose party contested Maharashtra Assembly elections in an alliance with BJP and Shiv Sena, on Friday demanded one Cabinet and one state minister berth in the state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:22 IST

Odisha: Heavy rainfall leads to flood-like situation

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district which has severely affected the normal life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:16 IST

On Dhanteras, scam-hit women depositors of PMC bank hold protest...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Several women depositors of crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank on Friday staged a protest in West Mumbai's Andheri.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:01 IST

J-k: Ex-gratia enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday has approved enhancement in the ex-gratia in cases involving electrocution due to power supply lines.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:44 IST

Optimistic that BJP will form govt in Haryana, says ML Khattar

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday asserted that he is optimistic and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to form the government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:33 IST

J-K: Cattles killed in firing by Pakistani troops

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Two buffaloes were killed on Friday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:16 IST

SC asks Centre to reply in PIL seeking entry of women inside mosques

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond on a plea seeking entry of women into mosques in order to offer prayers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:09 IST

Farmer performs last rites for his national award-winning bullock

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Final rites were performed for a national award-winning bullock after it died due to illness in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:08 IST

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging Jet Airways' 'failure'...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a direction against the Jet Airways for its alleged failure to refund the air fares to many of its passengers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:00 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of businessman Ratul Puri till November 2, in alleged connection with AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:50 IST

Kerala: IUML worker hacked to death

Tanur (Kerala) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was hacked to death in Kerala's Tanur town on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:42 IST

Sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday posted the hearing in JNU sedition case for December 11 after Public Prosecutor Vikas Singh informed that the sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others is still pending.

Read More
iocl