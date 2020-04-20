Sachin Pilot condemns Palghar mob lynching incident, calls for strict action against accused

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday condemned the Palghar mob lynching incident in which three people were killed in Maharashtra a few days ago.

"I strongly condemn the horrific incident where 3 people were lynched and killed by a mob in Palghar, Maharashtra. Strictest action should be taken against all those involved in this heinous crime," Pilot tweeted on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case.

"We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons have been arrested, including the five main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah this morning," Thackeray said.

"Yesterday news was spread about mob lynching. The incident happened on April 16. Mob lynching is unfortunate," Thackeray said.

Three people -- Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. They were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of April 17 and were declared dead.

Sharing details regarding the incident, Thackeray said that they were going to Gujarat via interior roads from Gadchinchle village. "They reached up to Dadra and Nagar Haveli border and were turned back from there by the central forces. While returning they were attacked by locals on suspicion of them being thieves," he said.

"People are asking why I am silent on this. No one is silent on the incident. Police reached the spot and started the search for the accused," he added. (ANI)