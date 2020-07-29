Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday congratulated state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara after he took charge of office earlier in the day.

"Congratulations to Dotasara ji on taking charge as Rajasthan Congress chief. Hope that without any pressure or partiality, you'll give full respect to the workers whose hard work resulted in government formation," Pilot tweeted.

Sachin Pilot Pilot was removed as Congress' state unit chief earlier this month.

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators.

Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court on July 23.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

