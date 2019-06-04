Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot
Sachin Pilot promises 'unbiased' investigation into death of tractor driver

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:41 IST

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday assured an "unbiased" investigation into the death of tractor driver Bhajanlal.
"I assure the people that police, district administration, and the state government will conduct an unbiased investigation and the culprits will be punished," said Pilot.
According to reports, tractor driver Bhajanlal was on his way to Ganeti village on May 28 when he was stopped at Laxmipura by the police. He was later found dead.
Following the incident, two MLAs -- Gopichand Meena and Harsh Meena -- had launched a strike, seeking justice for the deceased and action against the guilty. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:34 IST

WB: Police arrests 4 people; recovered firearms, deadly weapons

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): A group of four people were arrested on Tuesday in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. Four firearms, ammunitions, four live bombs and deadly weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

SRSP will get water from Kaleshwaram project by end of 2019: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) would get water from Kaleshwaram project by the end of 2019.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Never resigned from Advocate General post : Kanak Tiwari

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A political row erupted over the appointment of Satish Chandra Verma as the new Advocate General of Chhattisgarh after his former counterpart Kanak Tiwari claimed that he has never resigned nor expressed his unwillingness to continue on the post.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Involve ex-chiefs in service chief appointments, former Air...

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A few months before the government selects a new Air Force head, former IAF Chief PV Naik has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to involve an ex-service Chief in the appointment panels while selecting new services chiefs.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP doubles fine for violating traffic norms

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday doubled the fine for violating traffic norms. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

Delhi Traffic Police constable alleges departmental harassment

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Delhi police traffic constable has alleged he is being harassment by his seniors and a video in which he is seen apparently weeping over it has now surfaced on social media.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP: 123 PAF, 9 RAF companies deployed ahead of Eid

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in the state, 123 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:50 IST

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, IMD

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and...

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): On the eve of Idu'l Fitr, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the nation and said that this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion."

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Gehlot attends Iftar party with Pilot after blaming him for son's defeat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attended the Iftar party organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee here. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was also present on the occasion.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Navy Chief instructs force to bring more equality in force

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI) Within four days of taking over as new Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh has issued guidelines to his force asking it to imbibe contemporary social and ceremonial practices for optimum utilisation of resources and manpower.

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:44 IST

Rajasthan: Five held for gangrape in Pali

Pali (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Four persons, who allegedly gangraped a woman and made a video of the incident in Rajasthan's Pali district, have been arrested, police said.

