Sachin Pilot promises 'unbiased' investigation into death of tractor driver

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday assured an "unbiased" investigation into the death of tractor driver Bhajanlal.

"I assure the people that police, district administration, and the state government will conduct an unbiased investigation and the culprits will be punished," said Pilot.

According to reports, tractor driver Bhajanlal was on his way to Ganeti village on May 28 when he was stopped at Laxmipura by the police. He was later found dead.

Following the incident, two MLAs -- Gopichand Meena and Harsh Meena -- had launched a strike, seeking justice for the deceased and action against the guilty. (ANI)

