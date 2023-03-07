Sachin Pilot writes to CM Gehlot, urges to give sympathetic ear to widows of Pulwama terror attack

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling on him to give a sympathetic ear to the demands of the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

As per Pilot's letter, the protestors urged him to push for a relaxation in the rules for giving government jobs to family members of those who lost their lives in the terror attack.

The women have also demanded an investigation into the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them by the police, the Pilot's letter reads.

Earlier on Monday, the widows of soldiers met Pilot in Jaipur and said he would convey their message to the Gandhi family.

Speaking to ANI, one of the widows of the soldiers said, "Sachin Pilot is the son of a farmer and he will definitely convey their message to the Gandhi family."



Congress leader Sachin Pilot met the protesting widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jaipur on Monday.

The protest is against the alleged non-fulfilment of promises made to them by the state government. The women were staging a dharna outside Sachin Pilot's residence.

"This behaviour against women and especially widows of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country is punishable and unapologetic. The government will have to take strict action against the police and people involved in this," Pilot told reporters after meeting the women.

The women sitting in dharna say that they hope that Sachin Pilot can make them meet Gandhi's family.

They said that the Gehlot government of the state is not paying attention to their demands, so they want to convey their message to the Gandhi family.

The women have been staging a dharna for several days in Jaipur. Police allegedly ill-treatment women when they wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over their demands. (ANI)

