SAD appoints special observers to boost membership drive in 23 constituencies

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 14 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appointing some senior SAD leaders as special observers in 23 assembly constituencies to boost the party's membership drive.

"Party leaders like Bibi Jagir Kaur will oversee the membership drive in Dasuya constituency, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal in Ludhiana (West), Sharanjit Singh Dhillon in Ludhiana (Central), Ranjit Singh Dhillon in Ludhiana (North), Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema in Anandpur Sahib, Hira Singh Gabria in Jalandhar (North), Harish Rai Dhanda in Jalandhar (Central) and Gurzar Singh Ranike in Dinanagar (SC) constituency," said an official press release on Wednesday.

"There are 23 assembly constituencies in the state from where the SAD does not contest assembly polls. "Special duties have been assigned to some senior leaders of the party in order to run a smooth membership drive in these areas," said the senior vice president and spokesperson Daljeet Singh Chemma.

Cheema further added that similarly, Janmeja Singh Sekhon has been assigned as the observer of Firozpur (City) constituency while giving powers of an assistant observer to Joginder Singh Jindu.

NK Sharma would supervise the membership drive in Rajpura constituency, Gurbachan Singh Babbehali in Pathankot and Bhoa (SC) constituencies, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal in Sujanpur, Pawan Kumar Tinu in Jalandhar (West)-SC constituency.

Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi will supervise the Hoshiarpur district, Sarbjit Singh Makkar in Mukerian, Kanwarjit Singh Rozi Barkandi in Abohar, Satinderjit Singh Manta in Fazilka and Baldev Singh Khara in Phagwara (SC) constituency.

S. Veer Singh Lopoke would be an overall in-charge of Amritsar (Urban) constituency while other leaders will assist him by overseeing the membership drive in various constituencies of the city.

The members in his team include Bawa Singh Gumanpur, Kiranpreet Singh Monu, Surjit Singh Bhalwan and Shawinder Singh Kotkhalsa.

Rajinder Singh Mehta, Avinash Jolly, and Dilbag Singh Ex-MC would assist to boost the membership drive in Amritsar (Central) constituency while Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, Harjaap Singh, Malkiat Singh Valla, and Shamsher Singh Shera would provide assistance in Amritsar (East) constituency as well. (ANI)

