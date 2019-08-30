SAD, BJP condemn 'shameful act' of forceful conversion of Sikh woman to Islam in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP leaders on Friday condemned the "shameful act" of a Sikh priest's daughter being was forcibly converted to Islam in Lahore's Nankana Sahib area.

Jagjit Kaur, 19, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man. Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.

"It is a shameful act. This issue will be raised and action needs to be taken. Friends of Imran Khan who are in other parties in Punjab should tell him to put an end to such things," Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Strict action should be taken in this case. The safety of minorities in Pakistan has become a big issue. Minorities are not feeling safe there, especially the Sikhs."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Minorities in Pakistan are most unsafe. Imran Khan should ensure justice to the Sikh woman."

RP Singh, a Delhi BJP leader, criticised Pakistan for "playing a double game".

"On one side, Pakistan talks about Kartarpur Corridor and, on the other, they do these acts with Sikh women there. This is not the first time. Constantly, incidents like this have been happening there with Sikh women being converted," he said.

"I have even heard that the person who gets the conversion done gets money there. It's a matter of concern. They talk about minority rights, but, on the other hand, they do all these things," Singh added.

The family of Jagjit Kaur has said that they will self immolate in front of the Punjab governor's house if the woman was not released.

They have also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa ensure her safe return.

Sikh community members in Pakistan have condemned the incident and held a meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. (ANI)

