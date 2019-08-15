SAD-BJP delegation to urge Modi to arrange land for rebuilding Guru Ravidas temple: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said the SAD-BJP delegation will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide a piece of land for rebuilding of Shri Guru Ravidas temple which was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after the apex court order recently.

Addressing a mammoth rally on the pious occasion of Rakhar Punia, the SAD president said no community can understand the pain of watching a worship place being demolished better than the Sikhs.

"We have undergone the same pain at the hands of Congress government. SAD-BJP delegation will meet the Prime Minister shortly and ask him to assuage the hurt feelings of Dalit community as well as find an amicable solution to the demolition of Guru Ravidas temple at Tughlakabad at New Delhi," he said, adding that Modi would definitely resolve this issue by arranging a piece of land for the temple.

Taking on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh-led Congress government for following its age-old 'divide and rule' policy in order to divide the Sikhs masses, Badal asked: "Can these Congressmen preach morality to Sikh masses? They had formed the government by indulging in the politics of deceit and fraud. The Chief Minister made false promises like complete loan waiver, jobs and unemployment allowance to youth while holding sacred Gutka Sahib in his hands only to renege on them later."

He continued: "Invisible Chief Minister does not even once find time to pay obeisance to International Nagar Kirtan. It shows his level of devotion to the Sikh religion."

Slamming the Congress government for its failure to curb the menace of drugs after promising to eradicate drugs within four weeks after assuming power, the SAD president alleged that Congress leaders were in league with drug smugglers and peddlers and busy in making money out of this dirty business. (ANI)

