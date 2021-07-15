SAD-BSP alliance will have two Deputy CMs if voted to power, says Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday announced that if the party along with its ally BSP is voted to power in the state in the assembly polls early next year, it will have two Deputy Chief Ministers - one each from Dalit community and from among Hindus.

"Carrying forward our constant endeavour for preserving and promoting the heritage of Sarbat da bhala, peace and communal harmony, Akal Dal has decided to have two Deputy CMs - one from among our Dalit brethren and another from Hindu community," Sukhbir Badal said in a tweet.

The SAD leader, who also addressed a press conference, said that the SAD- BSP, if voted to power, would be "truly" representative of the composite Punjabi culture.

"SAD-BSP government would have two deputy chief ministers, one each from Dalit and Hindu community in the state. This will make the SAD- BSP government truly representative of the composite Punjabi culture and a symbol of complete Punjabi unity, peace, and communal harmony as campaigned by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal," he said.

The announcement came even as the ruling Congress is mulling organizational changes and has been examining suggestions to appoint two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.



Badal accused the BJP-led central government of betraying framers. "The three farm laws of Central government will not be implemented in Punjab if we came into power. We will move an adjournment motion in Parliament about the rollback of three farm laws."

Party leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal told ANI that Punjab needs a government that is "of the Punjabis, made by the Punjabis, and made for the benefit of Punjab."

"Entire Punjab is suffering because of the policies of Congress government as there are electricity cuts and diesel and petrol rates are high due to central government, which is an added burden on people. All put together, the people of Punjab are in crisis and are on streets protesting against both governments," she said.

She said Sukhbir Singh Badal will move an adjournment motion against three farm laws in the monsoon session of parliament.

"He has appealed to all parties to come together for a discussion on farmers' issues before discussion on any other subject in the House," she said.

(ANI)

