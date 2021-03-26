'Sad day for democracy', says Kejriwal after RS passes GNCTD Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday termed the passing of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajaya Sabha a "sad day for democracy".

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that the party would continue doing their "good work" and continue their struggle to restore power to the people.

"Rajya Sabha passes GNCTD amendment Bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down," he tweeted.

The bill, which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor, was passed earlier in Parliament after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The passing of the bill in the Upper House was met with a walk-out by opposition parties including Congress and the AAP, who strongly opposed the bill. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the bill should be referred to a select committee of the House.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy replied to the debate on the bill, saying that the bill aims at promoting harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive in the national capital and seeks to remove ambiguities.

"The Bill is neither aimed at taking away the powers of the elected government of Delhi nor give additional powers to the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital," he said.

Opposition members had earlier resorted to sloganeering and forced two brief adjournments of the House.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said the bill has been brought as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has twice lost elections in Delhi which AAP won. "I seek justice for the 2 crore people of Delhi, for 130 crore Indians, to seek justice from all members to save Constitution. I am telling all members - we'll be here only if Constitution is there," he said.

The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991,

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says it seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory "to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions".

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section". "Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it says. (ANI)