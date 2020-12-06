SAD delegation meets Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation led by Prem Singh Chandumajra met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Varsha Bungalow on Sunday.

“Shiromani Akali Dal leader and MP Prem Singh Chandumajra called on Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray at Varsha today,” Office of Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chandumajra said: "He (Uddhav Thackeray) said that he will support all programmes of farmers during agitation. He will also come to the meeting in Delhi two weeks later. He said that he will support farmers' agitation."

The SAD, which was part of the NDA government at the Centre break ties with BJP over the farm laws.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Key routes at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained choked as thousands of farmers held demonstrations for the eleventh consecutive day in their quest to get the three farm laws abolished.

The protest by farmers agitating against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its eleventh day on Sunday with demonstrations in Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8. (ANI)