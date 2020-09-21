SAD delegation to meet President over passage of agriculture Bills in Parliament

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 4:30 pm on Monday, over the passage of agriculture Bills in the Parliament.

This comes a day after Rajya Sabha passed two agriculture Bills by voice votes.

On Sunday, Badal had urged the President to intervene and return the Bills to parliament for reconsideration.



"Urging President of India not to sign the Bills on farm issues and return them to #Parliament for reconsideration. Please intervene on behalf of farmers, labourers, arhtiyas, mandi labour and Dalits, or they will never forgive us. 1/2," he wrote on Twitter.

"Democracy means consensus, not oppression. A sad day for democracy indeed if it leads to 'annadata' starving or sleep on roads 2/2," he added.

On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three Bills.

Two Bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- have been passed from both Houses of the Parliament. (ANI)

