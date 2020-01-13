SAD delegation urges Shah for committee to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A high-level delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by President Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to constitute a national level celebrations' committee to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in a befitting manner.

According to a press release, apprising Shah about the solemn and sacred anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, which is being celebrated as a year-long event by the Sikh community across the world, Badal requested that the Union government constitute a national level celebrations' committee to organize this event in a most befitting manner to give an appropriate tribute to the Guru.

The SAD delegation also urged the Shah to set up a National Integration Memorial in New Delhi in the memory of the Guru, while also requesting him to announce a national holiday on this pious occasion.

"Guru Teg Bahadur laid down his life in the fight against religious bigotry, sectarian hatred and violence," said the delegation, adding that Guru Sahib came to the defense of helpless Kashmiri Pandits who were facing forcible religious conversions.

The delegation, comprising the senior SAD leadership, presidents of SGPC, DSGMC and heads of Takhat Sri Hazoor Sahib and Takht Sri Patna Sahib also requested Shah to intervene and expedite the matter of clemency of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana with the competent authority to commute the death penalty awarded to him and ensure his release from prison at the earliest.

Taking up the issue of Bhai Rajoana with the union minister, the SAD delegation informed that Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana had already undergone 24 years of imprisonment without any parole.

The SAD President also took up the issue of denial of permission to the SGPC delegation to visit Nankana Sahib to assess the ground situation after the recent attack on Gurdwara Janam Asthan as well as the targeting of members of the Sikh community.

Badal urged Shah to take up the issue with the Pakistan authorities and also ask the Pakistan government to take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of members of the Sikh community as well as other minorities in Pakistan.

Other members of the delegation included S Gobind Singh Longowal, S Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Naresh Gujral, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and more. (ANI)