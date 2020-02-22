SAD leader Majithia slams Punjab DGP for his Kartarpur remark

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday condemned DGP Dinkar Gupta's reported remark where he had said that 'Kartarpur has the potential...you send someone in the morning and by evening he is a trained terrorist.'

"This is highly unacceptable. The DGP is furthering Indira Gandhi's ideology, which painted every Sikh as a terrorist. It is a deep-rooted conspiracy," said Majithia during a press conference here.

"Gandhi family did not let the corridor open for 70 years. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru didn't let the corridor open...neither Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh nor Sonia Gandhi let it open," he added.

Majithia demanded a reply from the DGP on his remark, stating that if the reply doesn't come within 24 hours, then the Vidhan Sabha Session will not continue. (ANI)

