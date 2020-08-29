SAD leader slams Speaker for not allowing party MLAs to attend session

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday slammed the Assembly Speaker's order allowing other party MLAs but not them to attend the Assembly session after some MLAs tested positive for coronavirus.

"Guidelines are the same for the common man and the ministers. We must all act responsibly. MLAs who came in contact with the infected colleagues must quarantine themselves. At least allow us to attend the session after the COVID-19 screening. Such kind of oppression seen for the first time," he told reporters.

He also tweeted in the morning and stated, "Murder of democracy by Cong govt. Now police force posted outside SAD MLAs' houses to prevent them from attending 1 hr assembly session. Such kind of oppression seen for first even though SAD announced it will act responsibly. We appeal to Governor, Pb to intervene and restore order."

The statement from the SAD leader came a day after 30 MLAs in the state, including four ministers, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Today, the 12th session of the 15th Punjab Assembly began at 11 am with strict protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)