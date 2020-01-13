New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today along with a delegation of Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and his party leaders.
The meeting will take place at 6.30 pm at the residence of Home Minister here. The meeting is likely to discuss among other things the issues related to Sikhs. (ANI)
SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 18:01 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today along with a delegation of Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and his party leaders.