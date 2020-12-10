SAD leader urges Punjab govt to roll back hiked medical fee

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Minister Dr Daljit S Cheema on Wednesday urged the Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government to roll back the hiked MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course fee and asked the Chief Minister's office to look into the matter.



Citing a media report, Cheema in a tweet said that it is 'disturbing' that 'meritorious students' have surrendered their seats due to 'hefty fee fixed by the state'.

"It is disturbing that 441 meritorious students have surrendered their MBBS seats as they are unable to pay the hefty fee fixed by the state. I urge Punjab Chief Minister's office to look into the matter and help meritorious students fulfill their aspirations to be a doctor. Roll-back hiked fee and help them," he tweeted.

Punjab Cabinet on May 27 has approved a fee hike for the MBBS course in government and private medical colleges of the state. (ANI)

