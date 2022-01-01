SAD leaders offer prayers at Golden temple in Amritsar to mark New Year 2022

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Badal on Saturday paid obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar to mark New Year 2022.



Speaking to media persons, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "I wish a happy and prosperous New Year to all the people across the country. People faced hardships due to COVID and there was farm movement in the bygone year. I wish this year to be a hopeful one. May God fill everyone's life with happiness."

"Wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead. I wish God fulfill everyone's wishes and hope people will be relieved from the hardships they faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic till now," said Harsimrat Badal. (ANI)

