SAD MLAs holds protest march to Punjab Assembly against Amarinder Singh govt

Chandigarh [India], March 8 (ANI): Ahead of the budget presentation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday held a protest march to the state legislative Assembly against the Punjab government over the suspension of party MLAs and hike in fuel prices.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker had suspended SAD MLAs from the House for the rest of the Budget session after they repeatedly interrupted Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's speech on the Governor's address.



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs also staged a protest against the Punjab government.

Later, MLAs of both the parties were stopped by the Chandigarh police. The police also used water cannons to stop the MLAs.

The Budget Session of the state Assembly commenced on March 1 with an address by Governor V P Singh Badnore. The session is scheduled to continue till March 10. (ANI)

