SAD reminds Speaker it had submitted complaint demanding disqualification of four MLAs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday reminded the Vidhan Sabha Speaker that a party delegation had met him personally and submitted a complaint demanding the disqualification of four legislators, including Nazar Singh Manshahia, who had resigned from the primary membership of AAP besides joining the Congress party and other political outfits.

SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said it was shocking that Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh had stayed disqualification proceedings against former AAP legislator Naazar Singh Manshahia by stating that he had not submitted his resignation in the proper format and that no complaint had been submitted against him.

He said, similarly, action had also been deferred against Baldev Singh and Amarjit Sandoa even as the proceedings under the anti-defection law against Sukhpal Singh Khaira were proceeding at a snail's pace.

"SAD legislators had met the Speaker on September 11, 2019 and submitted a written complaint against the four legislators and not only demanded their disqualification for violating The Representation of Peoples Act but also their debarment from contesting elections for the remaining term of the 15th Vidhan Sabha," said Sharanjit Singh Dhillon.

Stating that the issue was plain and simple, Dhillon said: "The tenth schedule of the constitution said 'a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he has voluntarily given up his membership of such a political party."

He said since all four MLAs had resigned as primary members of AAP, the constitutional provision had been subverted.

Sharanjit Dhillon said the high office of the Speaker should remain above politics. "I request you to take urgent steps to ensure the reputation of the august House is not besmirched," he added.

Dhillon said in the case of Nazar Singh Manshahia the MLA had joined the Congress party on April 25, 2019, and also announced that he had submitted his resignation in the proper format and released a copy of the same to the media.

In the case of Amarjit Sandoa there were pictures of him standing with the Speaker and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh while announcing that he had joined the Congress party. "Both Sukhpal Khaira and Baldev Singh left their parent party and formed a new political outfit called Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) and even contested the Lok Sabha elections on the symbol of the new party. All this is part of public record," he said.

The leader also pointed out that the State exchequer was being defrauded with the legislators drawing salaries and enjoying various facilities, including staff and personal security personnel entitled only to MLAs. He said this was against democratic norms and a cruel joke on the electorate which wanted all four seats to be declared vacant to facilitate fresh elections.

He said in light of all this the Speaker should take action against the four legislators to restore people's faith in the democratic set up as well as constitutional bodies. (ANI)

