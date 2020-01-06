SAD submits memorandum to Jaishankar over Nankana Sahib vandalism, Sikh youth killing

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action against Imran Chishti, the man accused of inciting violence against Sikhs in Nankana Sahib.

The memorandum dated January 6 urged Jaishankar to request the concerned authorities in Pakistan that the trial in the case against Chishti be fast-tracked and strict punishment be awarded to him "in order to send a message to the society for the protection of minorities".

"It (the matter) is highly significant and thus (it is) requested that this matter be put up on fast-track trial and highest of punishment be awarded to him to set an example in order to send a message to the society for the protection of minorities," the memorandum read.

It also called on Jaishankar to raise the issue of the killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar immediately before the concerned authorities and seek the arrest of the perpetrator at the earliest.

"You are requested to raise the issue of killing of S Ravinder Singh before the concerned authorities immediately and to seek tracing of the killers of S Ravinder Singh, the resignation of FIR, the arrest of the accused persons and unearth the deep-rooted controversy in the case," the memorandum read.

Singh's body was found in the Chamkani police station area of Peshawar on Sunday. He was the brother of an Islamabad-based journalist, Harmeet Singh.

Speaking to media after meeting Jaishankar, Badal said that the External Affairs Ministry has assured that the two matters will be "taken up at the appropriate level".

"We feel hurt that the Pakistan Prime Minister has neither reacted nor given any assurance to the Sikh community (over the killing of Ravinder Singh). We have requested the government of India that the issue of the treatment of the minorities be taken up at all international forums including the United Nations," Badal said. (ANI)

