SAD thanks PM Modi for sanctioning new medical college for Kapurthala

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the establishment of one new medical college at Kapurthala at a cost of Rs 325 crore under a centrally sponsored scheme.

In a statement, the SAD president hailed the central government's decision to establish a medical college at Kapurthala, saying the Prime Minister had fulfilled a long-standing demand of the constituents of this area who were suffering due to lack of basic medical facilities in their district.

"Establishment of a new medical college would prove a boon for the people as well as students of this area," he said adding that the NDA government was delivering on its commitment of providing medical care to every nook and corner of the country.

Giving details of the project, the SAD president said that the central government had given approval for constructing a medical college at Kapurthala in Punjab at the cost of Rs 325 crore which would be shared by both the center and state government with the ratio of 60:40 percent respectively.

"The major amount of the project to the tune of Rs 195 crore, which is 60 per cent share would be incurred by the central government while the remaining amount of Rs 130 crore would be contributed by the Punjab government," he said.

The SAD chief further said that he hopes that "Congress government will not put any hurdle in the way of this centrally sponsored project as it did to the AIIMS Bathinda project by not giving necessary clearances in time". (ANI)

