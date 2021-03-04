Sadananda Gowda inspects HURL plant in Gorakhpur, UP CM expresses gratitude

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed gratitude to Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda for investing Rs 8,000 crores in the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant.

"It is a matter of pride for all of us that Union Minister Sadananda Gowda has come to inspect the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant. We thank him for investing Rs 8,000 crores in the project," said Adityanath via videoconference.

Gowda inspected the under-construction HURL plant where he was accompanied by Adityanath. After his visit, the Union Minister said that there was a plan to start the fertilizer factory in July this year.



Gowda said that right now India is importing 80-90 lakh mega tonne of fertilizer. "India's total consumption is 320-330 lakh metric tons. The Prime Minister's vision is that imports should be minimised. Therefore, in 2016 the cabinet allowed five fertilizer units to be restarted. It also included HURL."

"Today, when I landed in Gorakhpur, I was surprised. The development that has taken place is extraordinary. I congratulate the CM for doing this in a short span. What could not be achieved in the last 70 years, has been done in 4-5 years," said Gowda.

While addressing the joint videoconference, the chief minister further said: "In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone so that the farmers of the country can get fertilizer in the country itself. For one year, the country has been struggling with COVID-19, but despite that the progress of its construction work is satisfactory."

"Railway Ministry and Fertilizers Ministry has fully supported this. Sadanand Gowda also took full care of the goals that are being given for the benefit of the farmers due to the Prime Minister, "he added. (ANI)

