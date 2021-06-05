Sadananda Gowda launches free vaccination drive for students in Malleshwaram

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday launched a free vaccination drive for students in Malleswaram Assembly constituency.

The drive was taken up by Dell company, Shikshana Foundation, and Ashwatha Narayana Foundation. Gowda said that the students are being vaccinated by procuring vaccines from the open market.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid task force head Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the MLA of the constituency informed that on the first day of the drive 1,000 students comprising of 525 government college students and 475 private college students are being inoculated with vaccines sponsored by Dell company.

He also said that Prashanth Prakash advisor to Chief Minister has arranged for another 3.5 lakh vaccines through donations.



"Vaccination drive will be further expedited in the state and as informed by Central Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, 20 crore vaccines are being produced in the month of June. By July, production will be increased and it will reach production of 40 crore monthly vaccines by the month of August. Then there will be surplus production in the country," he explained.

He called upon all those who are aged above 45 years to get vaccinated and requested the cooperation of the people in reaching the target of completing one dose of vaccination for all by December end.

"Vaccination for preferential groups is being carried out successfully and 17 lakh people belonging to these groups have already been vaccinated so far. All those who have Voter ID and BPL cards are being identified to ensure no one misses vaccination," he said.

Later Ashwath Narayan and Sadananda Gowda visited Vidyadayini school in Palace Guttahalli and Jayaram slum in Mattikere and examined the Covid-19 management over there. They also interacted with the local people during their review visit.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 2,80,207 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 23,58,412 and fatalities have mounted to 30,895. (ANI)

