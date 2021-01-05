Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa visits Union Minister D.V.S. Gowda in hospital (Photo: Twitter)
Sadananda Gowda's condition stable, likely to be discharged in a day or two: Bengaluru hospital

ANI | Updated: Jan 04, 2021 23:31 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda continues to be in a stable condition and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two from the hospital, according to an official on Monday.

According to Aster CMI Hospital official spokesperson, "DV Sadananda Gowda continues to be in a stable condition. All his test results are normal and he is likely to be discharged in a day or two from the hospital post further observations and recommendations from our medical experts."
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he was admitted after collapsing due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here.
Yediyurappa was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi Govind Karajola, and B Sriramulu. (ANI)

