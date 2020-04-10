Sadar Bazaar, a COVID-19 hotspot, wears deserted look

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The national capital's Sadar Bazaar wore a deserted look after it was sealed following the orders of the Delhi Government after a few COVID-19 cases surfaced in the area.



Not a person was to be seen in the wholesale market of household items located in Old Delhi, which is usually buzzing with activity.

Barricades sealed the entry and exit points of the area.

Only sanitation workers could be seen crossing the barricades.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that 20 coronavirus hotspots had been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain the virus and nobody would be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

The Delhi Government on Thursday updated the list of hotspots raising it to 25 areas.

Sadar Bazaar made it to the new list as some positive cases were reported from here.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

