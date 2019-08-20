'Sadbhavna Run' organised in Raipur, Bhopal on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

Raipur/Bhopal (Chhattisgarh / Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress state units on Tuesday organised "Sadbhavna Run" in Bhopal and Raipur on the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The run was flagged-off by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P.L. Punia, in Raipur. They also took part in the run and encouraged other participants.

Speaking at the occasion, Baghel said, "Such events are being organised throughout the country. His contribution can never be forgotten. I pay my tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi today on his birth anniversary."

A large number of school students also participated in the run.

In Bhopal, MP's sports minister Jeetu Patwari flagged off the Sadbhavna Run in the presence of Congress leader Suresh Pachauri.

In the run-up to preparations of former prime minister's 75th birth anniversary, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had directed the party functionaries to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large.

He has also instructed the leaders that apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences can be held. (ANI)

