Saddened and shocked by demise of Goa police chief, says CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday condoled the demise of Director General of Goa Police Pranab Nanda (IPS) and said that he was saddened and shocked by the news of his death.

Pranab Nanda passed away in the national capital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Saturday.

"I am shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Pranab Nanda. My prayers are with his family members and may God comfort them in this hour of grief," the chief minister told ANI.

"Goa Chief secretary and other police officials will represent the Goa government at the funeral of state DGP Pranab Nanda who died of cardiac arrest early on Saturday. I last spoke to him at 8:30 pm. The funeral will be held in Delhi," he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rajesh Kumar told ANI over the phone that the state police was officially informed about Nanda's demise at 1 am.

"DGP Nanda was travelling to Delhi on leave and had left in the evening after attending two important mentions," Kumar said.

Nanda had joined as Goa DGP in February this year after getting back from Central deputation. (ANI)

