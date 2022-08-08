Saddened by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple complex: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar and wished a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

At least three women died and several were injured at a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar when the temple's entrance doors were opened early on Monday during a monthly fair.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Two injured people were been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur. Police rushed to the sport to control the crowd. Two of the injured have been shifted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment. Several other injured were discharged after treatment at a PHC outside the temple.

The stampede took place at around 5 am at the entrance of the temple. Today, the 11th day of the lunar calendar is considered auspicious for the darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds.

Soon after the incident was reported, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote "The death of three women devotees due to a stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace."

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)