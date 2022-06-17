Sadhguru launches Green India Challenge 5.0, says green cover in Telangana sets example for country

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Telangana on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach, a social development branch of the Isha Foundation, founded by Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

"Increase of Green Cover in Telangana and Green India Challenge are role models in the country. No alternative to nature and soil. Need to conserve it for future generations. It is appreciable that MP Santosh Kumar launched the Green India Challenge to make India a complete Green Country," said Sadhguru.

Jaggi Vasudev Launches Green India Challenge 5.0 in Hyderabad.

Sadhguru said that the 'Telangana ku Harita Haram' and Green India Challenge stood as role models in the country and asserted all other states should accept the challenge.

Vasudev said he was overwhelmed to see lush green cover while entering the Telangana.

He warned against the indiscriminate use of chemicals. "It will be a big threat to the future generations". Vasudev said that there is no alternative to Earth and Soil.

He strongly hoped for the conservation of earth and soil to gift future generations.



As part of the Save Soil movement, Vasudev started his journey to Bengaluru from Hyderabad on Thursday (today). On his way, the spiritual guru planted saplings in Golluru forest areas at Shamshabad and announced the Green India Challenge- 5.0.

Green India Challenge founder and MP J Santos Kumar, Ministers -A Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyawati Rathod, MP Ranjit Reddy, MLA Prakash Goud, MLCs Naveen Kumar, Shambhipur Raju and D Vittal also participated in the event and planted saplings.

State Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented a report on 'Telangana ku Haritha Haram' and explained the government's endeavour to increase Green cover in the state.

Sadguru praised Santosh Kumar for taking up the big task of the plantation programme and playing a role model for the youth. He asserted the need to educate people about the importance of the conservation of Nature and the Environment.

"The goal of the Green India Challenge and Save oil are the same i.e. Protection of the Earth, he added. Good deeds in previous birth and Vasudev's blessing make Green India Challenge a grand success," said Santosh Kumar.

With the inspiration of 'Telangana ku haritha haram', the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MP J Santos Kumar launched the Green India challenge four years ago to spread the awareness on greenery across the country.

Along the lines of the Yadadri Natural Forest (YNF), the Green India challenge with the support of the Telangana State Forest Department has taken up the task of improving green cover by grooming biog plants in Golluru where the forest-covered depleted.

In the first phase, the fencing of 900 acres of forest area was already completed. To revive the forest cover, 10, 000 big saplings have been planted at one go under Green India Challenge 5.0. Sadguru, his supporters, Isha foundation members, school students and locals also participated in a big number in the plantation programme.

CMO Special Secretary Bhupal Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Forest Shanti Kumari, OSD Priyanka Verghese, PCCF head of forest force RM Dobrial, Additional PCCF Sunitha Bhagawat, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stefen Ravindra, Rangareddy DFO Janaki Ram, Green India Challenge representatives Raghava, Karunakar Reddy and others were also present. (ANI)

