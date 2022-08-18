Sadhu found dead in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; probe underway

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], August 18 (ANI): A sadhu was found murdered in his house in Bhakhrawali village of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, police said.

The body of the sadhu was spotted by villagers on the morning of August 17 outside his hut.

The sadhu was identified as 70-year-old Chetan Das.

The police said that the body had injury marks on it.

The cause behind the murder and those responsible for it are yet to be ascertained.



Police said a probe is underway.

According to the Sangaria Police, the seer had been living in the village for the last 25 years and his body was found lying in the pool of blood on Wednesday morning.

"Some unknown people had attacked the saint. As per the villagers, he hailed from Punjab and they used to serve him food at his hut," said the police mentioning that he seemed to have had good relations with everyone in the village.

After receiving the information about the incident Deputy Superintendent of Sangaria Police Prateek Mile and Police Station Officer Hanumanram Bishnoi arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The villagers have demanded a prompt arrest of the killers. The sadhu's nephew Ravi Shankar Sharma has lodged a case in the police station.

"Mourning the death of the saint Chetan Das, the villagers have demanded the arrest of the persons involved in his killing. His body has been sent to a mortuary of Sangaria Hospital," the police said.

