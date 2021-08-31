SAD's Harsimrat Kaur slams govt over SDM's remark to crack the heads of farmers

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): Taking a dig at Haryana government over Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha's instructions to policemen to "crack" the heads of protesting farmers in a viral video, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said that the time has come for the people to oppose a government that conspires with its officials to break farmers' heads.

Speaking to the media, Kaur said, "Time has come for the people to oppose a government that conspires with its officials to break farmers' heads. People should support farmers and not vote for such a government."

Haryana Police lathi-charged protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza on Saturday, where they gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend.

Following the incident, a clipping of a video went viral on social media, which was also tweeted by BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi, in which Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha could be purportedly seen instructing policemen to "crack their (protesting farmers') heads" to prevent them from moving forward and not to let anyone breach the security cordon.

"No matter what happens, nobody will cross this barricade. We could not let this line be breached at any cost. Let me make it clear, break the heads of all those who try to cross. I am the duty magistrate, and I'm giving you these instructions in writing. Hit them with your cane straightaway...We have enough force available. We haven't slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep. No one should break the cordon and reach me," Sinha said in the video.

Later issuing clarification on the viral clipping, Sinha told ANI that, "Stone pelting had started at many places... It was said during the briefing to use force proportionately." Several farmers were injured during the police action on Saturday. (ANI)