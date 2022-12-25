SAF jawan stoned to death in MP's Damoh, 3 arrested

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): An SAF (State Armed Force) Jawan was stoned to death in Kasai Mandi locality of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Friday night.

The Jawan was posted at Kasai Mandi outpost under Kotwali police station in the district. He was on duty when he allegedly heard a few people making noise and went to reason with them. The incident escalated and the noise makers reportedly pelted stones at him which led to his death.

Three persons, including a minor were arrested in connection with the murder of the jawan identified as Surendra Singh, the police said on Saturday.



A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which the accused were seen pelting stones on the Jawan.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bhawna Dangi said, "A sad incident occurred last night in which a SAF jawan posted at police out post in Kasai Mandi area was killed by stone pelting. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that a few people were making noise in the area after which the jawan went there to reason with them. After which, he had a dispute with them and the accused hit him with the stone."

"The CCTV footage of the incident has also came to light in which the accused were spotted throwing stone on the Jawan. The police arrested all the three accused, inlcuding a minor involved in the crime. The accused has been identifed as Harsh Raikwar, Sarif Khan and one minor," she added.



Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

